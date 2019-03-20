Redmi Y3 with MIUI 10 gets Wi-Fi certification News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi Y3 is likely to be launched sometime in the second quarter.

After parting ways with Xiaomi, Redmi has become a standalone brand and has launched a few new smartphones. Well, the brand has launched the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 7 and Redmi Go. Now, a report regarding the next-generation Redmi Y series device allegedly dubbed Redmi Y3 has surfaced online.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, it looks like the Redmi Y3 has received the Wi-Fi Alliance certification with the model number M1810F6G. Except for the model number, the certification database doesn't divulge any key details of this upcoming Xiaomi smartphone. But it does confirm the support for Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Android 9 Pie topped with MIUI 10 out-of-the-box.

Redmi Y2 launch imminent?

Given that the Redmi Y2 is called Redmi S2 in China, we can expect the Redmi Y3 to be announced initially in the company's home market with the moniker Redmi S3. Going by the launch pattern followed by the company, it looks like the Redmi Y3 will be announced sometime in the second quarter of this year. The launch in India could happen soon after its global announcement.

What to expect?

Well, the Redmi Y2 was launched with a Snapdragon 625 chipset, which was used by the Redmi Note 5. This time, we can expect a Snapdrago 632 SoC or the efficient Snapdragon 660 AIE. The Snapdragon 660 AIE makes sense as the Snapdragon 632 isn't a major upgrade to the one used by the Redmi Y2.

As it goes with the Redmi Y series devices, this one is also expected to be a selfie-centric smartphone in the budget price bracket. It is believed to arrive with an improved camera sensor with AI features such as portrait mode, beauty mode, etc. for users to click attractive and good-looking selfies. When it comes to the alleged pricing, we can expect it to be priced under Rs. 10,000. However, an official confirmation regarding the existence of the device is awaited.