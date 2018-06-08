MIUI 10 announced in India: List of supported Xiaomi smartphones

Xiaomi announced the launch of the Redmi Y2 smartphone in India on Thursday starting from Rs. 9,999. The device is a selfie-centric smartphone with a 16MP AI selfie camera. Along with this device, the company also launched the MIUI 10, which is the latest iteration of its custom ROM. It was initially announced at the annual product launch event on May 31 along with the Mi 8 smartphone lineup.

It is impressive to know that the company has acted quickly in bringing the latest user experience to the Indian users in just a week's time. The MIUI 10 has been designed keeping the taller display smartphones in mind. It is streamlined to suite the material design of Google and the current smartphone trends.

List of MIUI 10 compatible devices

Xiaomi is in plans to rollout the MIUI 10 to around 26 smartphones from the latter half of this month. The list of the compatible devices include,

Redmi Y2, Redmi Y1, and Y1 Lite

Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 5A Prime, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 3 and Redmi Note 4X

Redmi 3S, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4, Redmi 5A and Redmi 5

Mi Mix 2, Mi Max, Mi Max 2, Mi Note 2, Mi 3, Mi 4, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus and Mi 6

Starting from the second half of June, the MIUI 10 update will be rolled out to the supported Xiaomi smartphones in phases. The first phase of rollout will support the Mi series phones listed above. In the second phase of the update, the Redmi smartphones will get the update.

Single-camera portrait mode

The MIUI 10 will bring many new features and improvements to the table. One of the interesting features is the ability to let smartphones with a single camera at the rear to click portrait shots. MIUI 10 users can click pictures with the depth of field effect based on software without a dual-camera setup at the rear. However, not all the supported devices will get this ability. Only 11 models including Mi Mix 2, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5S Plus, Mi Note 2, Mi Max, Mi Max 2, Redmi 5, Redmi 4/4X, Redmi Note 4/4X and Redmi Note 3 will get the single-camera portrait mode.