MIUI 10 leaked: Features, design and UI changes

Now it is official that the Xiaomi will launch the Mi 8, Mi Note 5, Mi Band 3 and MIUI 10 in China on the 31st of May 2018. And now, a bunch of leaked screenshots of the MIUI 10 gives us an insight into what to expect from the 10th edition of minimal user interface (MIUI) from Xiaomi.

Overview

This is an Android P inspired design, which offers an overall design overhaul. In fact, this is one of the major design changes that we have seen in the past few years. Let us look at the different aspects of the MIUI 10 with respect to the leaked screenshots of the MIUI 10.

According to MI forum, the MIUI 10 will be available for the Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 5, Mi 5S, Mi 5S Plus, Mi 4, Mi 3, Mi 4S, Mi 4C, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Redmi Y1/ Lite, Mi Note 2, Mi Note 3, Redmi Note 3/ Pro, Redmi Note 4/ 4X, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 5A, Mi 5X, Mi Max, Mi Max 2, Redmi 4/4X, Redmi 4A, Redmi 3/ 3S/ Prime, Redmi Pro, Redmi 3X, Mi Pad 3, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi S2, Mi 6X, and Mi Mix 2S and other Xiaomi smartphones that will launch in the future.

Going by the Xiaomi's trend, the Xiaomi Mi MIX2s, Mi 8, and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro are the first set of smartphones to receive a beta version of MIUI 10. However, to get the stable version, the company might need months together to fix all the bugs and errors in the beta or the developer ROM.

Even the volume controllers now look similar to the one found on the beta version of the Android P. However, depending on the smartphone the MIUI 10 will be based on different Android Version.

Notification Panel The Notification panel is completely redesigned to offer a uniform look, which looks like Google's material design. The notification has a white and blue color combination, which might offer customization via settings, where a user can choose different color combinations. Recent apps The recent apps tray now comes with a cool tile-like design, where more than one apps are shown at a time, which will help the user to choose the app he is looking for without any hassle. Brightness control The brightness controll now looks like a slide bar, which give the OS a more uniform look. The design is similar to the volume controlls found the Android P beta version. Quick Ball Quickball is an iOS inspired feature, which can be used to navigate throught the OS. This feature will help users who has a smaller hands but uses a smartphone with a bigger display.