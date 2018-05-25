Xiaomi MIUI 10: Closed beta testing debuts, Android P-like gesture support and more

MIUI 10, the next iteration of Xiaomi's custom ROM is all set to be launched in China on May 31. At the May 31 launch event, Xiaomi is believed to unveil a slew of products including the Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi Band 3 and MIUI 10. Recently, the alleged Redmi 6 hit the web tipping that this phone could also join the others later this month.

Now we have interesting information regarding the MIUI 10. While we are a few days ahead of the launch event, the company has kicked off the closed beta programme. As per a Weibo post, the company will accept registrations for the MIUI 10 closed beta programme.

MIUI 10 closed beta programme

It is currently meant only for the users in China. One should have a WeChat ID to participate in the MIUI 10 closed beta programme. With this ID, the user has to search for MIUI WeChat public number and send "MIUI 10" to the number. Doing so, the user will get a registration code, which has to be entered in the MIUI app after hitting the MIUI 10 button on the menu bar.

The registration process will be complete by doing the following steps. Xiaomi will shortlist the applicants on May 29 but the MIUI 10 beta update will be rolled out to these testers after its May 31 launch. As it will be a beta build, the users might face issues on installing MIUI 10 beta on their smartphone.

Xiaomi MIUI 10 leak

As per a report by TechnoCodex, the first look of the next MIUI iteration has been leaked online. It says that the ROM has borrowed a lot of design elements from the upcoming Android P release. It also appears to have a forked UI with a floating window design as the Android P. It is seen to have the gesture support, which will change the way you navigate through the interface.

The MIUI 10 will bring about full touch gesture controls and a faster performance. The previous teaser posted by the company teased the next iteration to be faster than lightning.

Xiaomi devices to get MIUI 10 update

Xiaomi has already revealed a list of devices those will get the MIUI 10 update. Some of the major models include the Mi 6, Mi 5, Mi 4, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Note 3, Mi Max, Mi Max 2, Mi Mix 2S, Redmi Y1/Y1 Lite, Mi Note 2, Mi Note 3, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4, Redmi S2, Mi 6X and a few more.