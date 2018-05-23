Xiaomi MIUI 10, Mi 8, Mi Band 3 and more to be announced on May 31

MIUI 10

Xiaomi started developing the next iteration of MIUI earlier this year. It discontinued MIUI 9 development in April in order to focus on the stability and system optimizations for the next-generation ROM. However, the MIUI 9.6 update to the global variants of its devices are expected to be rolled out in the coming months.

From the existing reports, the MIUI 10 is likely to improve the user experience with machine learning and AI. The global ROM is likely to bring more India specific features as the MIUI 9. It will initially be released in China and is expected to be rolled out to the global variants of Xiaomi devices in July or August. Given that the MIUI 10 is all set to be announced next week, there are expectations that it will be preinstalled in the Mi 8.

Xiaomi Mi 8

The Xiaomi Mi 8 is believed to be the next-generation flagship model. Earlier, the speculations tipped that the 8th anniversary edition smartphone will be accompanied by the Mi 7. But the recent reports speculate that the Mi 7 might not be announced as the company will bring the Mi 8 as the flagship model. This smartphone is believed to arrive with a notch on top of the display, 3D facial recognition technology and in-display fingerprint sensor. Just yesterday, the pricing of the Mi 8 hit the web tipping that it will be an affordable flagship.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3

The company is also expected to unveil the Mi Band 3 fitness tracker at the annual product launch event. The latest render shows that the device might not have a physical button as it could feature a touch-screen display.

For now, we do not have any more speculations regarding the May 31 launch event. We can expect more details to surface online in the coming days. Last year, Xiaomi did not launch the Mi 6 flagship smartphone in India. However, we expect the Mi 8 to be launched in order to give a tough competition t the other affordable flagships in the market.