Xiaomi Mi 8 launch invites out; 3C, FCC certifications and price revealed

Xiaomi Mi 8 is creating the buzz everywhere. So long, there was uncertainty around the products that the company might unveil at an event later this month. Now, Xiaomi has officially confirmed that there will be a launch event on May 31 in Shenzhen, China. It is expected to take the wraps off a slew of products including the Mi 8 and Mi 7 smartphones and Mi Band 3. Even the Mi Max 3 was speculated to be unveiled at this event but the company's CEO confirmed that it will arrive only in July.

The invite shared on Weibo does not divulge a lot of details but it is believed that the 8th anniversary edition device will be the center of attraction. Besides the official invites sent out by the company, we have some other interesting information regarding the Mi 8. It has cleared the FCC and 3C certifications revealing some aspects. Also, the smartphone's alleged pricing has emerged online.

Necessary certifications obtained

According to 91mobiles, the device has popped up on the 3C and FCC certification websites. From these listings, it is claimed that the device will be launched in two variants. One variant will have support for 5V/3A, 9V/2A and 12V/1.5A charging. The model numbers of these two variants will be Xiaomi M1805E2A and M1803e1a.

Xiaomi Mi 8 price leaks

Coming to the interesting part of the Mi 8 rumors, an image leaked by a Weibo user has revealed the expected pricing of the upcoming flagship smartphone. The image reveals that the Mi 8 will arrive in two variants with different RAM and storage capacities. The base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is said to be priced at 2799 yuan (approx. Rs. 30,000). The high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space is likely to be priced at 3199 yuan (approx. Rs. 34,000).

What do we expect?

The device is being heavily speculated in the recent times. It is believed to arrive with a 3D facial recognition technology, AI-enabled camera and on-screen fingerprint sensor. A leaked image showed the presence of sensors inside a notch on top of the display. This image tipped that the device might include the 3D facial recognition technology. A few days back, a leaked video clip showed the in-display fingerprint sensor in action.

Having said that the device will arrive with advanced features, if the pricing is as affordable as the leaked info, then we can expect it to be a good buy. In the situation where flagship smartphones cost way too high, the Mi 8 can be a pocket-friendly high-end device for many.