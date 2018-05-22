Xiaomi CEO confirms Mi Max 3 isn't ready for launch; July release tipped

Xiaomi has confirmed that the next phone in the Mi Max series will launch later than expected. The device is now expected to launch in July. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirmed the news on Chinese social media over the weekend.

The device has been teased several times on Chinese social media. Jun has been bombarded with questions surrounding the launch of the smartphone. Jun responded by explaining that the Mi Max 2 successor is (auto-translated) "estimated to be released in July and is not ready yet."

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 was launched in May last year before hitting the shelves next month. Now with the change in launch dates, it seems the users will have to wait until August to buy the new smartphone. The device has been doing rounds in the rumor mill for quite some time now.

According to the renders that surfaced in January, the device will pack a dual camera setup with a rear fingerprint reader. The smartphone will either run on Snapdragon 660 or 635. It will sport a 7-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone will draw power from a 5500mAh battery.

The Mi Max 3 is said to run on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It is tipped to feature an iris scanner and a 5MPfront-facing camera. It will be backed by 3GB/4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB ROM with expandable storage.

It will be interesting to see how the Xiaomi prices this device. The Mi Max series has always been a great tool for people who prefer media consumption over everything. The smartphone will definitely hit the Indian market once it's launched in China. Let's see how the users respond to the delayed launch.

Xiaomi is hosting an event on May 31 in Shenzhen. At the event, the company is anticipated to unveil the Mi 7, Mi 8 and Mi Band 3. While the Mi 7 is the next flagship smartphone from the company, the Mi 8 is claimed to be the 8th Anniversary Edition model. Though we are yet to get an official confirmation from the company regarding the Mi 8, there are some fresh leaks revealing its features.