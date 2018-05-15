Xiaomi teases a launch event in China: Mi 7 and 8th Anniversary Edition expected

Xiaomi is expected to announce its flagship smartphone, the Mi 7 later this month. Initially, the launch was supposed to happen in the first quarter of the year. But Xiaomi announced the Mi Mix 2S, which pushed the launch of the Mi 7 to this quarter. Recent reports tipped that the company might come up with the 8th Anniversary edition smartphone too along with this one.

Now the Chinese manufacturer has posted a new teaser on Weibo. This teaser suggests that the company will host a launch event in Shenzhen in the coming days. Though the date is yet to be revealed, the Mi 7 and the 8th Anniversary Edition smartphones are anticipated to be announced at the event.

The new teaser does not reveal any further details regarding the launch date or timing of the launch event. Also, it remains to be known which devices will be announced by the company.

What to expect?

Based on the recent teasers, the Xiaomi Mi 7 is expected to be unveiled by the end of this month in China. The device is rumored to be launched alongside the Mi Band 3. Soon after this report, the 8th Anniversary Edition started surfacing in media reports.

Xiaomi Mi 7 rumored specs

The Xiaomi Mi 7 is the next big smartphone from the company. It is expected to get the power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. This processor could be paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM as its rivals from other companies. The device is also said to arrive with a display notch as seen on the iPhone X.

The Mi 7 is rumored to be the first Android smartphone to feature 3D facial recognition. The smartphone might support wireless charging as it appears to have a glass back. It is also seen to have dual-cameras at the rear with the two sensors positioned vertically. There are speculations that it might have an under-display fingerprint sensor.

8th Anniversary Edition phone

While there are numerous reports about the Mi 7, there is no word regarding the 8th Anniversary Edition phone. It is likely to be an advanced one than the Mi 7. Probably, it could be the Mi 7 Plus. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the device.