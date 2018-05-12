Xiaomi might skip Mi 7 branding for the next flagship

Xiaomi might be planning what industry giants have done in the past. Samsung did it with its Galaxy S series, and Oneplus did it with its series. Now it seems Xiaomi is also going to skip a model number for its forthcoming Mi series smartphones.

Traditionally, we should be looking at Mi 7 launch this year. However, the popular blogger from China, Mocha RQ claims that Xiaomi will skip 7 in favor of naming it Mi 8. He explains that the company wants to bring its flagship series with its 8th anniversary. Further, he adds that the device will be unveiled in May and will hit the shelves in June.

There are reports surrounding a special anniversary smartphone. The device is said to launch alongside the Mi 7 (or Mi 8). Regardless of the naming, we know for sure that the company will soon be launching a new smartphone. It will be the first Android smartphone to boast 3D facial recognition crammed into the notch.

Other important features include Snapdragon 845 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM. The device is expected to launch in May and we can expect the teaser in the next few days.

Besides, Samsung is planning to dethrone Xiaomi from the Indian smartphone market with the launch of four new smartphones. According to a report by XDA developers, the company will launch four J series smartphone this month. Samsung is probably trying to win back its top spot in the Indian market. Currently, Xiaomi is leading the market with its India-exclusive devices.

For years, Samsung held the top spot in the country. While it still holds the number one spot globally, it was dethroned by Xiaomi from the Indian market in Q4 last year. Xiaomi continues to be on the first spot in the Q1 2018 as well. This means Samsung has a lot of work to get back on the first spot.

Currently, not much information is available about the four new Galaxy J devices. However, it's certain that the device will feature the 'Infinity Display.' This is eye-catching because the company only made the Infinity Display available for its Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, and Galaxy A series devices.

With the new phones, the company will be bringing the high-end feature to the budget phones. This might prove to be a good strategy to go head-to-head with Xiaomi. Last month the company launched a Galaxy J Duo that failed to compete with the less expensive Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.