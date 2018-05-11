Samsung India to launch four new phones to compete with Xiaomi

Samsung has announced that it will be launching four new smartphones in India. According to a report by XDA developers, the company will launch four J series smartphone this month. Samsung is probably trying to win back its top spot in the Indian market. Currently, Xiaomi is leading the market with its India-exclusive devices.

For years, Samsung held the top spot in the country. While it still holds the number one spot globally, it was dethroned by Xiaomi from the Indian market in Q4 last year. Xiaomi continues to be on the first spot in the Q1 2018 as well. This means Samsung has a lot of work to get back on the first spot.

Currently, not much information is available about the four new Galaxy J devices. However, it's certain that the device will feature the 'Infinity Display.' This is eye-catching because the company only made the Infinity Display available for its Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, and Galaxy A series devices. With the new phones, the company will be bringing the high-end feature to the budget phones.

This might prove to be a good strategy to go head-to-head with Xiaomi. Last month the company launched a Galaxy J Duo that failed to compete with the less expensive Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The report also suggests that Samsung will be producing these phones in its facility in Noida. They will also come with the "Made in India" branding. This will also help amplify Indian sales of the new phones and help the company retain the top spot again.

Besides, the company is also said to be working on a lite version of the Galaxy S8. A new device with model number SM-G8750 has appeared on TENAA certification site. The specs of the device suggest a 'Lite' variant of the previous flagship.

The telecom authority's listing shows a device with a 5.8-inch display. It is same as the Galaxy S8 but with a lower resolution (2220 x 1080 pixels). A lower resolution hints that we are looking at a lower priced phone. Another noticeable difference is the rear camera. The new phone will pack a 16MP camera compared to S8's 12MP sensor. Samsung usually tucks in 16MP sensors in its A series smartphones. Also, the device lacks the heart-rate sensor seen on the S8.