Leaked Xiaomi Mi 8 video shows in-screen fingerprint sensor in action

Xiaomi is hosting an event on May 31 in Shenzhen. At the event, the company is anticipated to unveil the Mi 7, Mi 8 and Mi Band 3. While the Mi 7 is the next flagship smartphone from the company, the Mi 8 is claimed to be the 8th Anniversary Edition model. Though we are yet to get an official confirmation from the company regarding the Mi 8, there are some fresh leaks revealing its features.

An alleged video spotted on Weibo via Playfuldroid showing the Xiaomi Mi 8 has surfaced online showing the under-display fingerprint sensor in action. The short three-second clip shows only a part of the phone making it tough to conclude that it is the Mi 8. But the home screen seen in the video resembles that of the MIUI 9.

The in-glass fingerprint sensor is seen lighting up as soon as the user's thumb is placed on the specific area of the display to unlock the phone. Notably, the sensor appears to have unlocked the device in a fraction of a second. The Chinese company is supposed to have used the in-display fingerprint sensors from Goodix or Synaptics.

3D facial recognition technology

We already came across a report that the Xiaomi flagship smartphone could arrive with a 3D facial recognition feature as the iPhone X. A few days back, the facial recognition module to be implemented in the Mi 8 hit the web via a leaked photo. This technology will create a 3D map of the user's face instead of a 2D image in order to make the process more secure. To do so, the notch on top of the screen has to be larger.

Front panel of Xiaomi Mi 8

Lately, we came across a leaked photo of the Mi 8 box showing the number 8 on top. Also, an image showed the front panel of the device. It appeared to have a wider notch as it is expected to arrive with the 3D facial recognition technology as mentioned above.

What to expect from Mi 8?

The 8th Anniversary Edition smartphone is said to make use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The display could be an OLED panel. Other details regarding the smartphone are yet come to light.