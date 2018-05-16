Xiaomi to bring Apple FaceID counterpart with its Mi 8

Xiaomi has been rumored to skip the Mi 7 branding and launch the Mi 8 instead. Now a new rumor claims that the Mi 8 will sport an iPhone X-like face recognition technology. Although there's no confirmation on the existence of the new tech, we could expect Xiaomi to surprise everyone.

According to the rumor, the Xiaomi Mi 8 will come with '3D Structured Light' technology. It is also said that the technology is similar to Apple's iPhone X FaceID. It is claimed to be more secure than the regular face-scanning on Android phones. The biometric hardware will be placed on a notch on the display. The Xiaomi Mi 8 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 845 64-bit octa-core processor with 8GB of RAM.

The name of the phone is still in question, but thanks to the leaked specs in the past few days, we know what to expect. The device will have a metal/glass body and will have support for Qi wireless charging. It will sport a 5.45-inch display and will run Android 8.0 Oreo with MIUI 9 skin atop.

Optics wise, the smartphone will boast a dual camera setup followed by a fingerprint sensor. Xiaomi has recently teased a new launch event, so who knows we might see the device sooner than expected.

Besides, Xiaomi might soon establish a separate camera division to amplify the camera quality of its smartphones. At least that's what the leaked internal email suggests. The email was allegedly sent by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, which says that the goal of this new camera department will increase camera quality of their smartphones.

In the email, Lei Jun notes that the smartphone cameras have become key components today. With the launch of the new division, the company is looking planning to enhance the camera experience. This doesn't mean that Xiaomi phone cameras are bad, on the contrary, the latest launches have quite the camera performance. The Mi Mix 2S scored a high score on DxOMark, and also brings better functionality over its predecessor.

This will be a good move for the company and its users who will get an enhanced camera experience on their Xiaomi smartphones.