Xiaomi planning separate camera division for its smartphones

Xiaomi might soon establish a separate camera division to amplify the camera quality of its smartphones. At least that's what the leaked internal email suggests. The email was allegedly sent by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, which says that the goal of this new camera department will increase camera quality of their smartphones.

In the email, Lei Jun notes that the smartphone cameras have become key components today. With the launch of the new division, the company is looking planning to enhance the camera experience. This doesn't mean that Xiaomi phone cameras are bad, on the contrary, the latest launches have quite the camera performance. The Mi Mix 2S scored a high score on DxOMark, and also brings better functionality over its predecessor.

Besides the camera division, Xiaomi might also be planning what industry giants have done in the past. Samsung did it with its Galaxy S series, and Oneplus did it with its series. Now it seems Xiaomi is also going to skip a model number for its forthcoming Mi series smartphones.

Traditionally, we should be looking at Mi 7 launch this year. However, the popular blogger from China, Mocha RQ claims that Xiaomi will skip 7 in favor of naming it Mi 8. He explains that the company wants to bring its flagship series with its 8th anniversary. Further, he adds that the device will be unveiled in May and will hit the shelves in June.

There are reports surrounding a special anniversary smartphone. The device is said to launch alongside the Mi 7 (or Mi 8). Regardless of the naming, we know for sure that the company will soon be launching a new smartphone. It will be the first Android smartphone to boast 3D facial recognition crammed into the notch. Other important features include Snapdragon 845 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM. The device is expected to launch in May and we can expect the teaser in the next few days.

Xiaomi has also announced the launch of its Redmi S2 on June 7. The 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model was launched in China for the price of 999 Yuan (Rs 9,999) and the company is likely to launch the smartphone around the same price tag.

