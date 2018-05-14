Xiaomi confirms the launch of the Redmi S2 in India on the 7th of June

Oppo is all set to launch its first affordable smartphone the Realme 1 under the banner "Realme" to compete against the Redmi series from Xiaomi. It looks like, Xiaomi has taken this as a challenge as the company is teasing this device with a hashtag #RealYou, to compete against the Oppo's Realme brand, as the company is all set to launch the camera-centric Xiaomi Redmi S2 in India.

From the teasers image, it is pretty clear that the company is indeed launching the Xiaomi Redmi S2. The Xiaomi Redmi 2S is likely to be the first Xiaomi smartphone to launch in India under the price of Rs 10,000 with a dual camera setup. In a nutshell, the Xiaomi S2 will be a Frankenstein of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Xiaomi Redmi 5.

Features of the Xiaomi Redmi S2

The Xiaomi Redmi S2 is a feature-rich smartphone, which happens to offer a lot of potential for the price tag. The 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model was launched in China for the price of 999 Yuan (Rs 9,999) and the company is likely to launch the smartphone around the same price tag.

The Xiaomi Redmi S2 has a taller 5.99 inch 18:9 aspect ratio display with HD+ 1440 x 720px resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core chipset, which is based on a 14nm FinFET architecture with 3 GB or 4 GB RAM and 32 GB or 64 GB storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot (up to 128 GB).

In terms of camera capability, the smartphone has a dual primary camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. The setup is similar to the one found on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. For the selfie camera, the smartphone has a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera with a selfie flash. The smartphone runs on a 3080 mAh sealed battery with fast 10W charging via micro USB port. The device offers Android 8.1 Oreo with custom MIUI 9 skin on the top.