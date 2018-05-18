Xiaomi Mi 8 box and front panel leak via photos

A couple of days back, Xiaomi teased an event to happen in Shenzhen by the end of this month. At the event to be held on May 31, the company is expected to unveil the Mi 7 and Mi Band 3. Recently, there are claims that the company could be working on another device called Mi 8 and that it will be the 8th Anniversary Edition smartphone. Now, leaked photos show the packaging and the front panel of the device.

A Slashleaks report citing a Weibo post shows the box package of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone. The box appears to be black in color and has the number 8 on it revealing it belongs to the Mi 8. The other photo shows the front panel of the alleged Mi 8 smartphone. It is seen under a plastic cover with the name Xiaomi Mi 8 mentioned on it.

3D facial recognition expected

The interesting aspect is the presence of the wide notch at the top of the display. The notch appears to house the earpiece, the selfie camera and structured light 3D module for 3D facial recognition. The image hints that the 8th Anniversary Edition smartphone might arrive with slim side bezels and a relatively thicker bottom bezel.

Xiaomi Mi 8 to use Snapdragon 845

The specifications of the smartphone remain unknown for now. As it is a flagship smartphone, it is expected to make use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The device might arrive with an OLED display and feature an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Talking about the event to happen in Shenzhen on May 31, around 5000 people are expected to take part in it. And, it isn't surprising as the company is anticipated to take the wraps off its flagship Mi 7 smartphone and Mi Band 3 fitness tracker at the event. The Mi 7 is one of the most important ones to be unveiled by the company. We have already seen several rumors related to the Mi 7, which is also likely to feature the 3D facial recognition technology.

Having said that, let's wait for the announcement of these devices at the event to happen later this month. What do you think about the Mi 8? Do let us know via the comments section below.