Leaked Xiaomi Mi 8 renders show display notch and dual-cameras

Xiaomi is all set to host an event on May 31 in China. At this event, it is speculated that the company will unveil the flagship Mi 7, the 8th Anniversary Edition phone called Mi 8 and the Mi Band 3 fitness band. The Mi 8 is believed to be a rebranded version of the Mi 7 Plus. Based on the leaked information, the device will have advanced features such as 3D facial recognition, in-display fingerprint sensor and more.

Now a Slashleaks report has shared renders of the Xiaomi Mi 8. The renders show the design at the front and rear. Another Slashleaks report shows the prototype of the smartphone in action. The notch at the top of the display is seen clearly in the prototype.

Display notch

The device looks contemporary and appears to have an edge-to-edge display with a notch at its top as seen on the iPhone X and many recent Android smartphones. The notch is wide and appears to house many sensors. These include the proximity sensor, front camera, ambient light sensor, infrared lens, Dot projector, flood illuminator, speaker and microphone.

Dual-camera setup

At the rear, the smartphone has a dual-camera module at its top left corner with the two sensors stacked vertically. The LED flash module is seen positioned between the two camera sensors. The smartphone seems to flaunt a glass body hinting at the support for wireless charging. The lack of a fingerprint sensor at the rear hints that the Mi 8 might use an in-display fingerprint sensor as seen in the leaked video.

Xiaomi Mi 8 rumored specs

From the existing reports, the Xiaomi Mi 8 is believed to arrive with an edge-to-edge display with thin bezels at the sides. The smartphone might make use of an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB/8GB RAM. The device is likely to feature a 3D facial recognition technology. A recently leaked photo hinted at the presence of a similar biometric technology in the Mi 8. The bottom bezel appears to be pretty thin as the side bezels.

Given that the launch of this smartphone might happen on May 31, all the details such as its features and specifications will come to light in the coming days. It is expected to be priced higher than the current flagship model - the Mi Mix 2S. In that case, the Mi 8 will be a challenger to the Samsung Galaxy S9+, OnePlus 6, Apple iPhone X, and other high-end smartphones.