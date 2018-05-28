Xiaomi Mi Band 3 launch confirmed: Expected to cost Rs 1,700

Xiaomi will be hosting its annual launch event in China on the 31st of May, where the company is expected launch a bunch of new products, which includes a couple of smartphones, smart bands, and other accessories. A recent teaser image released on Weibo confirms the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 3, which will be the successor to the Xiaomi Mi Band 2.

Xiaomi has seen a tremendous success in the wearable smart accessories market and it is in the first place when it comes to the number of articles sold (smart bands/watches), though the availability is limited to selected Asian countries. The company has been this success mainly because of the Xiaomi Mi Band and the Mi Band 2 (and the Mi Band 2 HRX Edition). These are the most affordable series of fitness bands from Xiaomi (which cost less than $50 and offers a stellar battery life), which cost a fraction of amount as of the competition. There were some shortcomings on these smart bands and the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is expected to resolve those issues.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 expected features, specifications, and price

Mi Band 3 bearing the model number XMSH05HM has received the Bluetooth certification. The device will arrive with the Bluetooth 4.2 LE connectivity to pair with smartphones. Similar to the previous generation models of Mi Band, the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is also believed to be compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones.

The report further adds that the Mi Band 3 is expected to arrive with an OLED display to show the time, heart rate, notifications, steps taken and calories burnt. The Mi Band 3 is expected to cost almost the same as its predecessor and incorporate a heart rate sensor too.

Being an affordable fitness tracker, we cannot expect the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 to arrive with premium features such as inbuilt GPS or continuous heart rate tracking. Also, the Mi Band 3 is said to feature two to three weeks of battery life with a capacious battery operating under its hood.

Conclusion

The leaked set of features of the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 looks promising and at the leaked price point, the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 will be a steal deal. As of now, there is no info about the launch of the Mi Band 3 in India. However, considering the Xiaomi's style of launching products, the Mi Band 3 will launch in India is likely to happen after two or three months of China launch.