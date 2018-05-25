Xiaomi Mi 8 full specifications leak: Snapdragon 845, 6GB RAM and more

At the May 31 launch event in China, Xiaomi is expected to unveil the Mi 8, MIUI 10 and Mi Band 3. Recent leaks have suggested that the Redmi 6 could also be announced at the event. We have already come across several leaks and rumors related to the Mi 8 flagship smartphone. While we are just a few more days ahead of its announcement, the complete specifications of the Xiaomi Mi 8 have emerged, thanks to a leaked image.

Xiaomi Mi 8 full specs

A TechieNize report has posted an image showing the complete specs of the smartphone. Going by the same, the device might arrive with a 6.2-inch display with FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. Though the aspect ratio is not known, the previously leaked renders and prototypes have tipped at a notched display. The smartphone is said to run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

Under its hood, the Mi 8 could make use of a Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. The smartphone will get its power from a 3300mAh battery, suggests the leaked image.

On the imaging front, it is likely to feature a dual-camera module at its rear with a 20MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 16MP secondary sensor. Up front, there could be a 16MP selfie camera with f/1.7 aperture. The thickness of the smartphone is revealed to be 7mm and it is likely to weigh in at 172 grams.

Though the image reveals the complete specifications, these are not confirmed by the company. Until the smartphone is unveiled, we need to take this image with a grain of salt.

Xiaomi Mi 8 teaser is out

The company posted a teaser on Weibo showing that there are six more days left for the event. This teaser hints that the smartphone might have a new unlock feature. Previous rumors have tipped that the smartphone might have an advanced 3D facial recognition feature. Going by the same, the Xiaomi fans are speculating that the new unlock feature could be the 3D facial recognition capability.

It is reported that there could be a structured light 3D module enabling the 3D facial recognition. It is expected to work flawlessly even in low-light conditions. This complex technology is likely to be positioned in the notch along with the selfie camera and sensors. If this happens to be authentic, then the Mi 8 will be the first Android smartphone to arrive with the advanced feature.