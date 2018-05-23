Alleged Xiaomi Redmi 6 images leak: Display notch, dual rear cameras and more

Xiaomi is geared to host an event on May 31. At this event, the company will unveil MIUI 10, Mi 8 and Mi Band 3. In addition to these, Xiaomi could be prepping to take the wraps off the Redmi 6. Though there is no official confirmation regarding this smartphone, we have come across it in a few instances earlier.

A set of images of the Xiaomi Redmi 6 have been spotted by a Chinese publication via GizChina. The leaked Redmi 6 images show a display notch at the top with thick and not-so-good looking bezels at the sides, top and bottom in white.

Previously, the Redmi 6 moniker was spotted along with other smartphones in a recent EEC certificate. The certificate issued this month will be valid until December 31, 2023. This hints that the smartphones spotted in the certificate could be launched in phases.

Dual cameras at the rear

The back of the smartphone appears to be similar to that of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. There seems to be a dual-camera module at the top left corner with the two camera sensors positioned vertically. The LED flash is placed in between the two camera sensors.

Display notch is yet to be optimized

From the images, we get to know that the display is not optimized for the notch. The display is similar to that of the Redmi Note 5 except for the notch. The report notes that the software appears to have not been modified go well with the notch. The notch at the top of the screen is seen to provide room for the selfie camera, sensors and earpiece.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 rumored specs

The leaked image shows that the model number of this smartphone is D1SP1-1391. The rumors claim that this upcoming Xiaomi smartphone might bestow a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels. The device is likely to employ a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC under its hood paired with 3GB RAM. The other aspects of the smartphone remain to be unknown for now.

We cannot assure that all these leaked images of the Redmi 6 are authentic. There are chances for them to be leaked prototype models too. If the device is really in the making, then it could be in the developmental stages. However, an official confirmation from the company regarding the Redmi 6 is awaited.