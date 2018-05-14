Upcoming Xiaomi phones leak: Mi 7 Lite, Redmi Note 6, Mi Mix 3s and more

After achieving success in a number of markets including China and India, Xiaomi is in plans to enter the European market. As per a recent EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) certificate, the lineup of Mi and Redmi devices to be launched in Europe was revealed. This comes just a few days after the report that the company is in plans to bring Google Assistant to its smart home products in the US.

As per the certificate spotted by Killer Features, the company is all set to bring a slew of smartphones to the continent. The list includes Mi 7 Lite, Mi S1, Mi S2, Mi S3, Mi Mix 2s, Mi Mix 3S, Redmi S1, Redmi S2, Redmi S3, Redmi Note 6, Note 6a Prime, Note 6 Prime, Redmi 6 Plus, Redmi 6A Plus, Redmi A1 and A2.

The EEC certificate has been issued on May 11, 2018 and is valid until December 31, 2023. While a few are existing devices, the others are unreleased ones. This confirms that the company is in plans to launch a Lite version of its flagship Mi 7. Also, it appears to be all set to bring the Mi Mix 3S.

Xiaomi's Global Mi Home Experience Store in Delhi: Products Rundown

Not all Xiaomi models exist

What's confusing is that the certificate shows both Mi S and Redmi S series of smartphones. Notably, the Redmi S2 was announced just a few days back in China. Even the Redmi A1 and Redmi A2 are pretty confusing as the company has the Mi A1 and Mi A2 and no such Redmi phones for now.

Talking about the Redmi Note 6 series, we can expect the company to be working on a slew of them mentioned above to replace the existing devices. Given that the certificate is valid until 2023, we can expect these devices to be launched anytime within this time frame.

We cannot take this information seriously as the same is yet to be confirmed by Xiaomi. Until then, this has to be taken with a grain of salt. However, which of these devices seem to be interesting to you? Do let us know via the comments section below.