Xiaomi's new smart home devices will soon receive Google Assistant support

Google I/O developer conference has revealed various interesting services and features which the tech companies would be rolling out for their users. Among other announcements made, Xiaomi has also announced a whole lot of products that are expected to be compatible with Google Assistant. The first three Xiaomi products that will get the support initially are the Mi Bedside Lamp, Mi LED Smart Bulb and the Mi Smart Plug.

As per Xiaomi, these devices will be launched in the US soon. It is being speculated that the Mi Bedside Lamp will be available in the US starting this month. However, there is no report on when the other devices will launch in the US or globally. Also, there is no information on the pricing details of the devices.

Xiaomi also says that the Mi Bedside lamp can be controlled using the touch sensitive panel which is placed at the top of the device. It can also be controlled using the Mi Home app and also via voice. This is where Google Assistant comes in the picture. Yes, the Mi Bedside Lamp could be controlled using voice command with the integration of Google Assistant.

Also, the Mi LED smart bulbs will now get the compatibility with software, this will allow the users to control the brightness and colour temperature by giving voice commands. As for the Mi Smart Plug, it will allow a user to switch off or on by not only using an app but also using voice commands.

Xiaomi has been in an expansion mode lately. The tech giant is not only targeting the smartphone industry but also IoT devices, home appliances, smart wearables along with some set of other products in India and globally.

Xiaomi has also recently announced that it plans on selling its smartphones in the UK and other European countries this year. Even though Xiaomi doesn't have a stronghold in the US smartphone industry, the announcement of Google Assistant based IoT devices could sure attract some portion of the users.