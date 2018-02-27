Xiaomi Mi Band 2 price slashed in India: Mi Band 3 could be announced soon

Xiaomi is one such company today that has remained loyal to the idea of a smartband that is truly a fitness tracker. While the company has already released two Mi Band series devices in the past, recent rumors suggest that the Chinese OEM is gearing up to unveil a new Mi Band in the market soon. The new wearable device touted to be Mi Band 3 has already appeared on several leaks and it was even spotted on the Bluetooth certification database. Popular tipster Roland Quandt had shared the link to the website just last week.

While all this has been going on if you hadn't noticed the Xiaomi Mi Band 2 had been out of stock for sometime in India. But the situation has changed now. Xiaomi Mi Band 2 is finally back in stock and with a price cut. The device is now available via Mi.com at a price of Rs. 1,799.

The device was originally priced at Rs. 1,999. So it is basically getting Rs. 200 price cut. If you are interested in purchasing the device you can definitely check it out. Xiaomi Mi band 2 is definitely one of the most affordable and competitively priced smartband in India.

As for the features, Mi Band 2 packs in several improvements over its predecessor Mi Band and comes with a 0.42-inch OLED screen and a heart rate sensor. Mi Band 2 fitness tracker's OLED display shows time, steps taken, heart rate count and more. It comes with a PPG (photo plethysmography) sensor as a heart rate monitor.

The device is backed by a 70mAh battery and the company has claimed that it provides up to 20 days of standby time. Talking about the compatibility, Xiaomi Mi Band 2 is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 and above as well as iOS 7.0 and above.

Interestingly once paired with the smartphone, the smartband sends out alerts in the form of vibration to let users know about incoming calls, alarms, and notifications. The device supports Bluetooth 4.0 LE for pairing with smartphones. Xiaomi Mi Band 2 is also water resistant and is rated with IP67 certification.

The device is quite small and measures 40.3x15.7x10.5mm and weighs 7 grams. The device is currently available in Black color.

In any case, we should see the successor to the Mi Band 2 soon. It will be interesting to see what new features and design the alleged Mi Band 3 will bring. As far as the new certification goes, the Xiaomi device has been listed with a model number XMSH05HM and should support Bluetooth 4.2LE. Wearable manufacturer Huami is expected to manufacture the devices.