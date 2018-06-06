Xiaomi Redmi Y2 India launch live updates: Expected price, specs, colors and more

Xiaomi is gearing up to make an announcement in India today. The company has already sent out media invites for the event and is expected to launch the Redmi Y2 as an Amazon exclusive. The Redmi Y2 is none other than the rebranded Redmi S2, which went official in China last month. The device is touted to be a selfie-centric one and the company is teasing this feature on social media.

Xiaomi will live stream the launch event of the Redmi Y2 on its official website and social media channels for its fans to catch hold of the updates live. You can follow our Redmi Y2 launch live updates from here to catch the action live at your comfort.

Storage variants

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is tipped to arrive in two variants - 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. A Twitter-based tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that the device will arrive in Rose Gold, Gold and Dark Grey color variants.

Alleged pricing is out

Redmi Y2 is believed to be priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively for the 32GB and 64GB storage variants. This pricing is similar to that of the Redmi Note 5 leaving us with doubts. Anyways, we will get to know the same at the event later today. Until then, we need to consider this as a mere speculation.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 rumored specs

The existing rumors point out at the presence of a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a FHD+ resolution. Under its hood, the smartphone is likely to house a Snapdragon 625 SoC and a 3080mAh battery to render a decent backup to it. The imaging aspects are said to include a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The selfie camera is being teased to be a 16MP sensor with AI capabilities, HDR and a soft light LED flash.

MIUI 10 global rollout expected

One of the recent teasers posted by Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi's Global VP and Managing Director for India tipped that the MIUI 10 global rollout announcement could be made at the Redmi Y2 launch event today.