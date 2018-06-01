Redmi Y2 tipped to launch as Amazon exclusive on June 7

Xiaomi India has scheduled an event in India which will hold on June 7 in New Delhi. The event is organised to launch the company's upcoming selfie-focused smartphone. The phone might be the Redmi S2 which was introduced in China smartphone market last week. It's been said that the company will launch the phone as Redmi Y2 since it looks similar to its predecessor of last year's Redmi Y1.

Now the latest report has surfaced on the web, indicating that the Redmi Y2 will be exclusively available on Amazon India. A recent benchmark leak has already confirmed the name of the phone and it will come with 3GB of RAM and Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

The company is calling it #RealYou smartphone and tweeted some post with hashtag #FindYourSelfie.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 / Y2 specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the Redmi Y2 is said to sport a 5.99-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1440 × 720 pixels, along with 18:9 aspect ratio. It also sports 1000:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits (type) Brightness, 70.8% NTSC color gamut. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU, clubbed with 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, which can be expandable up to 256GB with microSD.

On the camera part, the Redmi Y2 is expected to come with dual camera setup on the rear with a 12-megapixel rear camera with LED Flash, 1.25μm pixel size, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, and secondary 5-megapixel camera. On the front, the phone houses a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with LED flash. Along with the rear camera modules the back panel also houses a Fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device.

On the connectivity side, the Redmi is expected to offer 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS and the dimensions are 160.73 × 77.26 × 8.1mm and weigh around 170grams.

The phone is backed by a big 3080 mAh battery or at least 3000 mAh battery with fast charging support and runs on latest Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is expected to comes in Rose gold, Champagne Gold and Platinum Silver colors. In China the phone was launch at starting price of 999 yuan (US$ 156 / Rs. 10,560 approx) for the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage version. The 4GB RAM 64GB variant was prices at 1299 yuan (US$ 204 / Rs. 13,735 approx). For India price, we still have to wait for the launch event.