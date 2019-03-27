Xiaomi to launch Redmi Y3 as Redmi 7 Pro is select markets News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu The Redmi Y3 could be the Redmi 7 Pro in global markets.

A few days back, the alleged Redmi Y3 was spotted receiving the Wi-Fi Alliance certification. It was tipped that this smartphone will be the successor to the Redmi Y2, the selfie-cenric phone launched in the Redmi series last year. As per the certification database, the device could be launched with Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Now, some details regarding the Redmi Y3 have been revealed online by those at XDA Developers. As per the report, the smartphone could be launched in select markets as the Redmi 7 Pro. But there is no clarity if this smartphone will make its way into the Indian market.

Redmi Y3 or Redmi 7 Pro?

As per the latest report, the Redmi Y3 appears to have similar model number and codename as the Redmi 7. This hints that this device could be launched in China as Redmi 7 Pro. Notably, there are several model numbers such as M1810F6LG globally and M1810F6LI in India, which is in the pipeline. There are possibilities for the Redmi Y3 to be launched as Redmi 7 Pro outside of its home market.

This is not new for the company as the Redmi 6 Pro was launched as Mi A2 Lite in the global markets last year. It means that there is a possibility for the Redmi 7 Pro to be the Mi A3 Lite in select markets. We cannot come to any conclusion right now and an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

Redmi 7 expected in India

Recently, Xiaomi's sub-brand launched the Redmi 7 in China and this smartphone is expected to be launched sometime soon in India. From the previous launches, we can expect this to be priced under Rs. 10,000. And, there are expectations that this device could make Xiaomi lead the budget segment despite competition from Realme and Samsung.