ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Xiaomi to launch Redmi Y3 as Redmi 7 Pro is select markets

    The Redmi Y3 could be the Redmi 7 Pro in global markets.

    By
    |

    A few days back, the alleged Redmi Y3 was spotted receiving the Wi-Fi Alliance certification. It was tipped that this smartphone will be the successor to the Redmi Y2, the selfie-cenric phone launched in the Redmi series last year. As per the certification database, the device could be launched with Android 9 Pie out of the box.

    Xiaomi to launch Redmi Y3 as Redmi 7 Pro is select markets

     

    Now, some details regarding the Redmi Y3 have been revealed online by those at XDA Developers. As per the report, the smartphone could be launched in select markets as the Redmi 7 Pro. But there is no clarity if this smartphone will make its way into the Indian market.

    Redmi Y3 or Redmi 7 Pro?

    As per the latest report, the Redmi Y3 appears to have similar model number and codename as the Redmi 7. This hints that this device could be launched in China as Redmi 7 Pro. Notably, there are several model numbers such as M1810F6LG globally and M1810F6LI in India, which is in the pipeline. There are possibilities for the Redmi Y3 to be launched as Redmi 7 Pro outside of its home market.

    This is not new for the company as the Redmi 6 Pro was launched as Mi A2 Lite in the global markets last year. It means that there is a possibility for the Redmi 7 Pro to be the Mi A3 Lite in select markets. We cannot come to any conclusion right now and an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

    Redmi 7 expected in India

    Recently, Xiaomi's sub-brand launched the Redmi 7 in China and this smartphone is expected to be launched sometime soon in India. From the previous launches, we can expect this to be priced under Rs. 10,000. And, there are expectations that this device could make Xiaomi lead the budget segment despite competition from Realme and Samsung.

    Read More About: xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 13:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 27, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue