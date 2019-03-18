Redmi 7 with Android 9 Pie officially announced for Rs. 7,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi 7 is now official!

As promised, the Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro have been launched in China. The Redmi Note 7 Pro has similar specifications except for slight changes as compared to its Indian counterpart. This device will go on sale from March 22. On the other hand, the Redmi 7 has been launched in three variants and will be available for purchase from March 26.

Redmi 7 variants and pricing

Well, the Redmi 7 has been launched in three color options - Black, Blue and Red. It comes in three storage configurations - one with 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM, the mid-variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and the high-end variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. These variants are priced at 699 yuan (approx. Rs. 7,000), 799 yuan (approx. Rs. 8,000) and 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 10,000) respectively.

Redmi 7 specifications and features

When it comes to specifications and features, the Redmi 7 adorns a 6.26-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection as well. Under its hood, the budget smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC based on the 14nm process coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and various RAM and storage options as mentioned above. Furthermore, there is a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage space.

Running Android 9 Pie topped with MIUI 10 out-of-the-box, this Xiaomi smartphone supports dual SIM cards, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a 4000mAh battery. On the optics front, it comes with a dual camera setup at its rear with 12MP + 2MP sensors with f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP selfie camera. There is an infrared sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.