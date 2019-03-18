ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Redmi 7 with Android 9 Pie officially announced for Rs. 7,000

    Redmi 7 is now official!

    By
    |

    As promised, the Redmi 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro have been launched in China. The Redmi Note 7 Pro has similar specifications except for slight changes as compared to its Indian counterpart. This device will go on sale from March 22. On the other hand, the Redmi 7 has been launched in three variants and will be available for purchase from March 26.

    Redmi 7 with Android 9 Pie officially announced for Rs. 7,000

     

    Redmi 7 variants and pricing

    Well, the Redmi 7 has been launched in three color options - Black, Blue and Red. It comes in three storage configurations - one with 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM, the mid-variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM and the high-end variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. These variants are priced at 699 yuan (approx. Rs. 7,000), 799 yuan (approx. Rs. 8,000) and 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 10,000) respectively.

    Redmi 7 specifications and features

    When it comes to specifications and features, the Redmi 7 adorns a 6.26-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection as well. Under its hood, the budget smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC based on the 14nm process coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and various RAM and storage options as mentioned above. Furthermore, there is a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage space.

    Running Android 9 Pie topped with MIUI 10 out-of-the-box, this Xiaomi smartphone supports dual SIM cards, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a 4000mAh battery. On the optics front, it comes with a dual camera setup at its rear with 12MP + 2MP sensors with f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP selfie camera. There is an infrared sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

     

    Read More About: xiaomi redmi 7 news smartphones
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue