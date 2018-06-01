MIUI 10: Features, Eligible devices, Date of availability and more

MIUI 10 is finally official and this could be one of the major design overhauls that we have seen in the last few years. The company has redesigned the MIUI 10 from in and out to offer a clear user interface, which looks modern and also serves the purpose. Here are the top 5 features that will make MIUI great again.

AI

MIUI 10 is all about AI, which is currently the talk of the town and the word AI is being used across the sectors. Starting with the MIUI 10, Xiaomi will use the AI extensively to boost the performance of the older devices. One major implementation of the AI will be in the camera. MIUI 10 enables portrait mode even on the smartphones with a single camera using AI feature. In fact, Google uses similar technology in the Pixel series of smartphones to get portrait photos on a single camera.

AI Preload is one of those applications, which will help the smartphone to open an app quickly. The AI will pre-load the app in the background based on the user's way of accessing those apps and this feature will get better over the time. This means the most used apps by a user will now open faster. However, as for this feature to work effectively, the apps need to stay active in the background, which might consume a battery.

Revamped UI

MIUI 10 is an OS that is made for smartphones with taller display or smartphones with a higher screen to body ratio. Which also hints that the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones might only offer 18:9 aspect ratio. Overall, Xiaomi has kept the home screen similar to the MIUI 10. The major changes are found in the notification shade, recent apps, and volume controls. The main design is now heavily inspired by Google's material design and looks clear and similar to the one found on the Android P Beta OS.

MIUI Ecosystem is the last but not the least interesting one. This feature is similar to the Apple HomeKit and can be used to control different IoT/smart home accessories without installing an app and this feature is built on to the MIUI 10.

Availability:

The China Developers ROM (closed beta) will be available from June 1st for the following devices: FYI, only a handful of users will have access to this version of MIUI 10.

Mi 8, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix, Mi 6X, Mi 6, Mi 5, Mi Note 2, Redmi S2, and Redmi Note 5

The public Beta will be available for these devices by the end of the June 2018.

By the late July, the public beta will be available for the following set of smartphones.

Mi Note 3, Mi 5X, Mi 5c, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 4, Mi 4c, Mi 4S, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4X, Redmi 3S/ Redmi 3X, Redmi Pro, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 4 Qualcomm/ Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4 (MediaTek), and Redmi Note 3 (Qualcomm).

Conclusion:

The MIUI 10 will work similarly in all these smartphones. However, some of these devices might not receive all the features due to hardware limitations and the MIUI 10 build will be based on different Android versions. Ex: The Redmi Note 5 and the Mi MIX 2, Mi MIX 2s will receive Android Oreo-based MIUI 10. Whereas the Redmi Note 4 is likely to receive MIUI 10 based on Android Nougat.