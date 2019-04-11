ENGLISH

    Redmi Y3 India launch confirmed: Comes with massive 32 MP selfie cam

    Redmi Y3 is most likely to launch in the last week of April

    Xiaomi is gearing up for yet another smartphone launch in India, and this time the company will launch the 3rd generation selfie centric Redmi smartphone, aka, the Xioami Redmi Y3.

    Manu Jain, Managing Director, Xiaomi India has shared a new video on Twitter, which hints that the Redmi Y3 will come with a massive 32 MP selfie camera, and the smartphone is most likely to launch in the coming days. As of now, there is no official information on the launch date of the Redmi Y3 in India.

    Redmi Y3, the Redmi Y2 successor

    The Redmi Y2 is one of the first dual cameras Redmi smartphones to launch in India, with a 12 MP + 5 MP camera solution. With the Redmi Y3, the company is taking the selfie game to the next level, by offering a massive 32 MP selfie camera. The smartphone is most likely to come with a dual camera setup, similar to the Redmi Note 7.

    The Redmi Y3 is most likely to use the Samsung GD1 32 MP camera sensor, which supports real-time HDR, which enhances the color profile of the images, and the same camera sensor is used on the more premium Vivo V15 Pro, which costs Rs 28,990.

    Redmi Y3 specifications

    Except for the camera, last year's Redmi Y series smartphone offered a premium looking plastic build-quality with a dual primary camera setup and an 18:9 aspect ratio display. This year, in 2019, the Redmi Y3 is most likely to feature a more modern display with a water-drop notch, and the smartphone is most likely to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, the same chipset that powers the Redmi Note 7. 

    As of now, there is no information on the actual specs sheet of the Xiaomi Redmi Y3. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Redmi Y3 and other upcoming smartphones.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 7:44 [IST]
