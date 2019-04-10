Samsung Galaxy A80 with rotating camera announced: Price, specs and more News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Samsung Galaxy A80 is now official with a unique form factor.

As promised earlier, Samsung has announced a new smartphone in the Galaxy A lineup called Galaxy A80 at an event in Thailand. The smartphone comes with a rotating camera form factor that results in a high-resolution rear camera that can be used to click selfies and a notchless display. The device is touted for its intelligent battery that can learn the routine of the users and optimize the battery life.

Samsung Galaxy A80 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A80 boots Android 9 Pie topped with One UI. It bestows a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor instead of a physical sensor on this device. The smartphone uses the newly launched octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Unlike the other offerings from the brand, this one does not have a microSD card slot for expandable storage support.

For imaging, the latest Samsung smartphone features a rotating camera form factor with a triple camera setup. This camera module features a primary 48MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, an 8MP secondary sensor with a 123-degree ultra wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture and a third 3D depth sensor. The camera has an IR sensor too.

Talking about the unique feature of this phone, when users select selfie mode, the entire camera setup will automatically pop-up and rotate towards the front so that users can click selfies using the high-resolution cameras. The other features include Super Steady video mode, Flaw Detection and Scene Optimizer with the ability to detect up to 30 scenes.

The Samsung Galaxy A80 has features such as Samsung Pay, Bixby, Samsung Knox, Samsung Health, Intelligent Performance Enhancer using AI and Dolby Atmos technology. It gets the power from a 3700mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging support.

Price and availability

The final pricing of the Samsung Galaxy A80 is yet to be revealed by the company. But it will go on sale from May 29 and will be available in Angel Gold, Ghost White, and Phantom Black color options.