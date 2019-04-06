Samsung Galaxy A90 render video and specifications leak ahead of April 10 launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Samsung Galaxy A90 is visualized with a sliding and rotating camera mechanism.

Samsung Galaxy A90 is one of the upcoming smartphones that is circulating in rumors and leaks of late. The device is speculated to be unveiled on April 10. We have already come across many reports regarding this smartphone suggesting that it will feature a notchless display, a pop-up selfie camera and more.

Now, a Twitter-based tipster Waqar Khan has shared a render video of the Samsung Galaxy A90 showing us what we can expect from this smartphone. Going by the video, the device is likely to feature a notchless design and a slider mechanism to house the selfie camera. It also shows that there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor instead of a physical sensor.

Previously, speculation by @OnLeaks suggested that this upcoming Samsung smartphone will feature a sliding and rotating camera module. The tipster further claimed that this smartphone will have a 48MP primary sensor and a ToF sensor along with a flash.

Samsung Galaxy A90 render video

From the render video, it can be seen that the Galaxy A90 will arrive with a traditional earpiece instead of an acoustic module as seen on the Huawei P30 Pro. It also shows that there will be two moving parts - a sliding mechanism and a rotating camera module. But we are yet to see how far this design will be possible as it is not a flagship device from the company.

Samsung Galaxy A90 rumored specs

In the meantime, a Weibo-based tipster has revealed the key specifications of the Galaxy A90 (also claimed to be called Galaxy A80). Going by the same, this smartphone is said to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels. It is likely to use an octa-core SDM7150 processor paired with multiple storage and RAM configurations.

This leak claims that there will be three cameras at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, an 8MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a ToF camera. The tipster further confirms that the rotating camera design at the rear will work for the front as well. And, we can expect such an arrangement to let users click stunning selfies using the Galaxy A90.