Samsung Galaxy A90 will feature a Popup selfie camera similar to the Vivo NEX

Samsung recently launched the Samsung Galaxy M10 and the Samsung Galaxy M20, the first set of smartphones from the Korean smartphone giant with a notch display design. Similarly, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A90 is expected to come with a popup-selfie camera with a bezel-less display similar to the Vivo NEX.

Samsung is catching up with other smartphone brands by launching different style notch-smartphones to compete against the Chinese OEMs. With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A90, the company also foray in the popup camera territory.

According to Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy A90 will feature no-notch, no-hole display, offering higher screen-to-body ratio compared to other Samsung smartphones. The Galaxy A series is a tier-2 smartphone series from Samsung, where the company implements many futuristic technologies like punch-hole display, four-camera setup, and much more.

Why do I say that the A90 is perfect? The answer is that the Galaxy A90 will be Samsung's first pop-up front camera phone, so its screen is perfect, there is no Notch, no Hole. pic.twitter.com/j01WWtPzh8 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 2, 2019

Samsung Galaxy A90 specifications

We haven't heard much about the Samsung Galaxy A90. According to speculations, the Samsung Galaxy A90 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, the first SoC from Qualcomm with 11nm lithography. The smartphone is also expected to offer up to 8 GB of RAM (on the high-end variant) with 128 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

Do note that, Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone in India (Vivo V15 Pro), which is also expected to come with a popup selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor at an affordable price tag. The Vivo V15 Pro will be the successor to the Vivo V11 Pro, the most affordable smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Considering the price of the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2019) (Rs 33,990), the Samsung Galaxy A90 is expected to cost anywhere between Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000. The Galaxy A90 will compete against the likes of the HonorView 20, OnePlus 6T, and other affordable flagship smartphones.