Samsung Galaxy A90 latest leak reveals storage and color options

Samsung is going to have a busy time during 2019 as the company is expected to bring a bunch of smartphones for the users. The South Korean tech giant is bringing smartphones to cater to the needs of all budget, mid-range and flagship smartphones users in the market. With the MWC approaching more and more smartphones are appearing over the web via numerous leaks. While Samsung Galaxy S10 series and the Galaxy M lineup are the most talked about smartphones that are to be released this year, we are coming across another Samsung smartphone which is under development.

We all know that Samsung is going to replace its affordable smartphone segment comprising of Galaxy J and Galaxy On series of smartphones with Galaxy M series. Now, another new smartphone is being suggested, however, in a different lineup. The smartphone which has been spotted this time comes under the Galaxy A series and it is expected to be a premium mid-range offering by the company.

The latest Samsung smartphone that has been spotted online is the Galaxy A90 and it comes with model number SM-A950F. The leaked renders reveal the colors and storage options which the smartphone will offer. It is expected that the smartphone will be available in three color options which include black, silver and gold. It appears that Samsung will keep the design of the device pretty much standard with no extra funk.

In addition to the color options, the leak also reveals the storage space which the smartphone will pack. The suggested Galaxy A90 is said to offer a storage space of 128GB and currently, it is not known up to how much the storage of the device can be expanded via microSD card. Samsung is yet to confirm any official statement on the same and currently, this is the latest information we have on the Galaxy A90 smartphone. We are waiting for more information to be available on the same and will keep you posted with the further updates.

Source