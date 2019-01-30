ENGLISH

Vivo V15 Pro will launch in India on the 20th of February: Everything you need to know

Vivo V15 pro will feature a massive 32 MP popup camera

    Vivo India is all set for the launch of the successor to the Vivo V11 Pro, the Vivo V15 Pro with a popup selfie camera setup, similar to the Vivo NEX. The company has sent out press invites for the launch of possible Vivo V15 Pro in India, and here is everything that you should know about the upcoming Vivo smartphone.

    Vivo V15 Pro will launch in India on the 20th of February 2019

     

    Vivo V15 Pro India launch

    The Vivo V15 Pro will be unveiled in India on the 20th of February 2019. The highlight of the smartphone is the fact that the device comes with a massive 32 MB selfie camera with popup technology.

    If we recall, the Vivo V11 Pro @ Rs 25,990 was the most affordable smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and the Vivo V15 Pro is expected to continue that legacy and is expected to cost under Rs 30,000. Like every other Vivo smartphone, the Vivo V15 Pro will be available on offline stores and online e-commerce websites.

    Vivo V15 Pro possible specifications

    The Vivo V15 Pro is most likely to have a 6.4-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution with an in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to the one found on the Vivo V11 Pro. The smartphone will be powered by a mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset (probably a 600 series chipset) with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage.

    The mobile phone is most likely to have a dual camera set up at the back. As of now, there is no confirmation on the exact implementation. On the front, the device will have a popup selfie camera with a massive 32 MP resolution to offer crisp and high-quality selfies.

    The Vivo V15 Pro is speculated to come with at least a 3500 mAh battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Finally, the smartphone will be powered by Android 9 Pie OS with a custom skin on top.

     

    Read More About: vivo v15 pro vivo news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 6:40 [IST]
