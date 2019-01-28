ENGLISH

Vivo V15 Pro highlight features leaked: Triple camera, pop-up selfie cam, in-display fingerprint

Vivo V15 Pro is expected to launch in February of 2019

    In an exclusive story, Vivo India director - brand strategy, Nipun Marya has officially confirmed that the company will launch 10 to 20 Vivo smartphones in the year 2019, and Vivo will be one of the first brands in India to offer a 5G smartphone.

    Vivo V15 Pro highlight features leaked: Pop-up selfie cam and more

     

    A new case leak suggests that the company is already gearing up for the launch of the Vivo V15 Pro, which will be the successor to the Vivo V11 Pro, the most affordable smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

    Vivo V15 case leak

    The alleged soft silicon case of the upcoming Vivo V15 Pro suggests that the smartphone will offer an interesting set of features at an affordable price tag (under Rs 30,000).

    According to the case, the Vivo V15 Pro will have a triple camera setup on the back with a standard RGB sensor, a super wide-angle lens, and a depth sensor. There is no indentation for the placement of the fingerprint sensor on the back, which again, hints that the smartphone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, just like its predecessor.

     

    The Vivo V15 Pro will feature a pop-up camera similar to the Vivo NEX, offering more screen real-estate with a notch-less, bezel-less design. Along with the power button and the volume buttons, there is an extra button on right side of the device, which is expected to trigger virtual assistant, similar to the Bixby button on the Samsung smartphones.

    The leak also suggests that the speaker on the Vivo V15 Pro will be located on the left side of the smartphone with a micro USB or a USB type C port for charging and data syncing. The 3.5 mm headphone jack is on the top left corner of the smartphone.

    Vivo V15 Pro price and availability

    As of now, the Vivo V15 Pro is expected to launch in February of 2019, and the device is speculated to carry a price tag of Rs 30,000 or less. At the price of Rs 30,000, the Vivo V15 Pro will compete against the likes of the Nokia 8.1, Asus ZenFone 5z, and the Poco F1.

    Read More About: vivo news smartphone Vivo V11 Pro
    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 10:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2019
