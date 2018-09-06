Vivo V11 Pro First Impressions

25MP high-resolution AI enabled Selfie camera

Let's start with the highlight of the new Vivo handset- the 25MP selfie camera. The high-resolution sensor comes equipped with all-new AI Face Shaping technology, which allows you to tweak your facial features such as the nose, jawline, face width, eyes span, etc. to create desired selfie output. It really works and can help you change the way you look in pictures. Is it a bad thing or a good thing? I will leave it to you to decide. I am not much of a selfie fan but with this smartphone as my daily driver, I was forced to capture multiple selfies as I believe I never looked this good in my entire life. Jokes apart, the self-portraits come out really good. Images have good detailing and good contrast levels. I really liked the Backlight HDR feature that auto kicks in to control the harsh light in the background to maintain the correct exposure in pictures. The backlight HDR is effective in delivering well- exposed shots in challenging lighting. There are iPhone X like studio light effects that further enhance the selfie output. Besides, you can also add a variety of AI stickers in real-time while capturing images. Overall, Vivo V11 Pro seems like the ideal phone for selfie lovers.

12MP+5MP dual-lens camera setup

As far as the rear camera is concerned, Vivo V11 Pro will sports a 12MP+5MP dual-lens rear camera setup. The primary camera works on a brighter f/1.8 aperture value and has 1.28μm pixels. The camera utilizes Dual-Pixel technology to improve performance in challenging light situations. The camera setup is said to have 24 million photosensitive units, which boosts photosensitivity for better low-light image output. It is the same camera technology that we have tested in company's top-of-the-line Vivo Nex handset.

I captured a couple of shots by Vivo V11 Pro and camera seemed quite capable. It is very snappy and captures accurate colors. The hardware driven bokeh effect needs some refinements but the good thing is that the camera allows you to control the amount of bokeh you need in your pictures, which comes quite handy. The camera interface is easy to use and offers some appealing filers to help you experiment with the images you capture. We will spend some more time with the Vivo V11 Pro's camera to find out its true potential.

Design: Sleek and lightweight

Vivo V11 Pro resembles the previously launched Vivo devices but the new smartphone boasts a better screen-to-body ratio and also comes in new color schemes. We are testing the Starry Night edition which comes in a dual-color tone of Black and Blue hues. The overall look and feel of the handset is premium the glass back panel is a fingerprint magnet. The smartphone is also very sleek and comfortable to hold. Vivo V11 Pro measures 7.9 mm in thickness and weighs 156 grams. The side bezels surrounding the screen measures 1.76mm and the handset rests comfortably in the palm due to its curved body. The new color scheme- the Starry Night looks pleasing and will appeal to masses who prefer colorful phones. The Gold color variant looks rather dull as compared to the Blue variant.

Display: 6.41-inches Super AMOLED screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

Vivo V11 Pro sports a 6.41-inches Super AMOLED Halo Full View display that offers a screen-to-body ratio of 91.27%. The impressive screen-to-body ratio has been achieved by using the waterdrop notch shaped display, which was recently seen in OPPO F9 Pro handset. The screen is very touch responsive and offers deeper blacks. The viewing angles are also good and the new smartphone offers a lot of screen real estate for gaming, web browsing and video playback.

Hardware and Software

At Rs. 25,990, Vivo V11 Pro offers Snapdragon 660 chipset, unlike the recently launched Xiaomi Poco F1 that comes at a starting price of Rs. 20,999 and is backed by the flagship Snapdragon 845 CPU. Therefore, we are not expecting Vivo V11 Pro to be a true gaming device but it will serve just fine for regular day-to-day tasks. The underlying Snapdragon 660 chipset is built on 14nm technology and is known to deliver smooth performance and good battery efficiency. The chipset has also been combined with an AI engine to enhance battery, computing and graphics performance in everyday smartphone use. Vivo V11 Pro gets 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. As far as software is concerned, Vivo V11 Pro runs on the latest Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

I am using the Vivo V11 Pro for all the regular day-to-day tasks and it is performing quite well. There are no lags whatsoever and the handset feels quite snappy. I am yet to test the gaming performance of this handset that will offer a better picture of its overall performance. Call quality is good and audio delivery also seems pretty decent.

Snappier 4th gen. in-display fingerprint scanner

The new Vivo V11 Pro features the 4th Generation In-display Fingerprint scanner. I have tested Vivo's previous two devices and I can say that the 4th gen. in-display fingerprint scanner on the new Vivo V11 Pro is far better in overall functionality. It is not entirely perfect but still shows a lot of improvement. It is snappier, takes less time and is more accurate than the previous generation in-display fingerprint scanners we have tested on Vivo Nex and Vivo X21. In addition to the lock-unlock time, the fingerprint registration process has also improved significantly.

Battery and Connectivity

Vivo V11 Pro is backed by ‘Dual-Engine Fast Charging' technology which as per Vivo refills the 3,400mAh battery unit in a short time period. The handset is bundled with a fast charger in the package. During my two day usage, I majorly used the handset for Twitter, Emails, calling, web browsing and Facebook and Vivo V11 Pro managed to last for a day on a single charge. I haven't used the handset rigorously for gaming, camera and video streaming, which will definitely take a toll on the battery life.

As far as connectivity is concerned, Vivo V11 Pro misses out on Type-C port, which is a big letdown. You will get to use the standard 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a hybrid SIM card slot.

Verdict

Summing up all, Vivo V11 Pro seems like an ideal smartphone for selfie lovers and users who fancy the futuristic in-display fingerprint scanner. Priced at Rs. 25,990, Vivo V11 Pro will compete with OPPO F9 Pro that also houses a capable front-facing camera and also sports a similar waterdrop-notch display. Besides, the smartphone will also face a very tough competition from the recently launched Xiaomi Poco F1 that comes at a starting price o Rs. 20,999 and is backed by the snappier Snapdragon 845 CPU. We will evaluate Vivo V11 Pro's performance in gaming, computing and processing department in the coming week to give you our final verdict. Stay tuned on Gizbot.com for our comprehensive review of Vivo V11 Pro.