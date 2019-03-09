Samsung Galaxy A90, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A20e get listed on official website News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Three more Samsung Galaxy A series phones in the making.

Recently, Samsung unveiled three new smartphones in its new Galaxy A series - Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. Besides these new offerings, it looks like the company is preparing to launch more smartphones in the series. Well, the existence of three new devices allegedly dubbed Galaxy A40, Galaxy A90 and Galaxy A20e has been seemingly confirmed.

This confirmation comes from the support page for each of these phones on the official Samsung UK website via GalaxyClub. Notably, the Galaxy A20e appears to be the first model in this series to have the suffix 'e' in its moniker similar to what we have seen with the Galaxy S10e.

Samsung Galaxy A90, A40 and A20e

Going by the Samsung UK website, there are dedicated product pages for each of these upcoming smartphones. The product pages do not divulge any key specifications but their existence confirms the imminent launch of these new upcoming Samsung smartphones.

From the previous reports, we get to know that the Galaxy A90 will feature a sliding and rotating camera module. Also, a concept render that hit the web a few days back pointed out at the presence of a pop-up selfie camera besides the triple camera module at its rear. The renders also suggest that the smartphone might feature a new type of Infinity Display that we have not seen on previous offerings.

Some reports have also hinted that the Samsung Galaxy A90 might run Android 9 Pie topped with One UI out of the box. It is also said to feature a 6.41-inch display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC teamed up with 6GB/8GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage space.

On the other hand, the reports regarding the Galaxy A40 suggest that this smartphone might have the model number SM-A405FN/DS and use an Exynos 7885 SoC clubbed with 4GB RAM. Details regarding the Galaxy A20e are scarce but the Galaxy A20 was spotted on the Geekbench database with the model number SM-A260F. Also, some of its key specs were out suggesting that it could be an Android Go smartphone.