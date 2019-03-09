ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Samsung Galaxy A90, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A20e get listed on official website

    Three more Samsung Galaxy A series phones in the making.

    By
    |

    Recently, Samsung unveiled three new smartphones in its new Galaxy A series - Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. Besides these new offerings, it looks like the company is preparing to launch more smartphones in the series. Well, the existence of three new devices allegedly dubbed Galaxy A40, Galaxy A90 and Galaxy A20e has been seemingly confirmed.

    Samsung Galaxy A90, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A20e get listed online

     

    This confirmation comes from the support page for each of these phones on the official Samsung UK website via GalaxyClub. Notably, the Galaxy A20e appears to be the first model in this series to have the suffix 'e' in its moniker similar to what we have seen with the Galaxy S10e.

    Samsung Galaxy A90, A40 and A20e

    Going by the Samsung UK website, there are dedicated product pages for each of these upcoming smartphones. The product pages do not divulge any key specifications but their existence confirms the imminent launch of these new upcoming Samsung smartphones.

    From the previous reports, we get to know that the Galaxy A90 will feature a sliding and rotating camera module. Also, a concept render that hit the web a few days back pointed out at the presence of a pop-up selfie camera besides the triple camera module at its rear. The renders also suggest that the smartphone might feature a new type of Infinity Display that we have not seen on previous offerings.

    Some reports have also hinted that the Samsung Galaxy A90 might run Android 9 Pie topped with One UI out of the box. It is also said to feature a 6.41-inch display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC teamed up with 6GB/8GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage space.

    On the other hand, the reports regarding the Galaxy A40 suggest that this smartphone might have the model number SM-A405FN/DS and use an Exynos 7885 SoC clubbed with 4GB RAM. Details regarding the Galaxy A20e are scarce but the Galaxy A20 was spotted on the Geekbench database with the model number SM-A260F. Also, some of its key specs were out suggesting that it could be an Android Go smartphone.

     

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 11:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue