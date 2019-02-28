Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A10 launched in India; price starts from Rs. 8,490 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Samsung has launched three new A series phones in India.

As assured, Samsung launched three smartphones in the Galaxy A lineup in India. The newly launched smartphones are the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. All these smartphones sport a Super AMOLED display and are fueled by Android 9 Pie topped with Samsung's One UI. Notably, the company unveiled the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 at the MWC 2019.

Price and availability

Samsung Galaxy A50 comes in two storage variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM. These variants of the device are priced at Rs. 19,990 and Rs. 22,990 respectively. The device comes in Black, White and Blue colors. The Galaxy A30 is priced at Rs. 16,990 and the Galaxy A10 is priced at Rs. 8,490. These two phones come in Black, Blue and Red colors.

While the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 will go on sale from March 2, the Galaxy A10 will be made available from March 20.

Samsung Galaxy A50 specs

Samsung Galaxy A50 flaunts a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.6%. Under its hood, this device uses an octa-core Exynos 9610 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card. The smartphone is fitted with a 4000mAh battery along with 15W fast charging and has a USB Type-C port.

The imaging aspects flaunts triple rear cameras with a 25MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a secondary 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP third sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The selfie camera is a 25MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The handset comes with Samsung's Intelligent Scene Optimizer to adjust the contrast, color and brightness.

Samsung Galaxy A30 specs

This smartphone adorns a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The device makes use of an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM along with support for up to 512GB of expandable storage space. This one also uses a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

When it comes to the imaging aspects, the Galaxy A30 bestows a dual-camera module at its rear with a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. It also comes with a 25MP selfie camera with f/2.0 sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A10 specs

Samsung Galaxy A10 is fitted with a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. At its core, the smartphone employs an octa-core Exynos 7884 chipset clubbed with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space along with support for up to 512GB of additional storage via a microSD card. The imaging aspects include a 13MP rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It gets the power from a 3400mAh battery.