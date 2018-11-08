Samsung Infinity Flex Display with One UI announced at SDC 2018: Everything you need to know

Inifity Flexi Display

As the name suggests, this will be a flexible display made using an elastic OLED panel. When the phone is opened, the device will offer up to 7.3-inch of screen real-estate. A Galaxy phone with an Inifity display will be like a smartphone, which can be turned into a tablet at any given point of time. Samsung has invented a new polymer composite layer, which replaces the tempered glass, as the polymer composite layer is more flexible and scratch resistant compared to the standard tempered glass or soda lime glass.

Samsung has done some state of the art R&D to make sure that the display or the phone will not degrade over the time. The company uses a malleable and foldable adhesive, which will keep the display and the components of the device intact in the long haul. Similarly, the Infinity Flexi Display is also 45% thinner compared to the standard OLED display, which helps the company to reduce the actual size of the display.

The company also has future plans to launch smartphones and gadgets with rollable, stretchable, in-fold, and out-fold OLED displays.

As of now, there is no information on the actual launch date of the foldable smartphone (Samsung Galaxy F or the Samsung Galaxy X). However, the company has stated that the mass production of the foldable Galaxy smartphone will begin in the next few months, and the company is most likely to announce the first foldable Galaxy smartphone in Q1 of 2019.

One UI

According to Samsung, One UI will replace the Samsung Experience UI to offer minimalistic and clutter free user experience. This time around, Samsung has worked closely with Google and Android developers to makes smoother, faster, and responsive UI experience, especially for a foldable smartphone.

The overall screen area is now more optimised to offer better productivity, especially with a foldable smartphone. Based on the smartphone mode (phone or tablet), the overall UI elements will change to display more relevant content at the relevant time and space.

Bixby is now open for third-party developers

Samsung is now considering Bixby as a platform, and the company has opened up for the third-party apps and services developments. Samsung has unveiled a new developers tool, named Bixby Developer Studio and developers can use this platform to integrate Bixby into other services with ease. This means we might soon see third-party TVs, speakers, and other accessories powered by Bixby.