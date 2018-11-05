Samsung Galaxy X officially teased: Expected to launch in early 2019

Foldable smartphone

A company named Rouyu Technology recently launched a foldable-smartphone cum tablet, so Samsung will not be the first company to launch a foldable device. However, Samsung will be the first major brand to launch a smartphone/tablet with a foldable display, which is most likely to launch in early 2019.

5G ready

The upcoming foldable smartphone from Samsung will also offer 5G networking capabilities. Just like the Galaxy S9 or the Note9, the Samsung Galaxy X will launch with either Exynos or Qualcomm chipset with a 5G model (Qualcomm X50 modem).

In-display fingerprint sensor

The Samsung Galaxy X is also expected to come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Unlike the other smartphone, the Galaxy X will have an ultrasonic sensor, which should offer faster and more accurate fingerprint reading compared to the light sensor used on smartphones like the OnePlus 6T.

No notch no bezel

The Samsung Galaxy X or the Samsung Galaxy S10 will also offer an almost bezel-less and notch-less display design with a selfie camera hidden under the display (just like the one on the sci-fi movies).

Expected specifications

Just like the previous generation Samsung smartphone, the Galaxy X will come with a foldable OLED display with a resolution of QHD+ UHD, protected by foldable 2.5D curved tempered glass. Corning might develop a foldable screen glass for Samsung. The Galaxy X could also be the first Samsung smartphone to offer up to 10 GB of RAM.