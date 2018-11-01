ENGLISH

This company might have won the race for launching foldable smartphones

A small company takes the lead in the foldable phone race.

    A lesser-known company Rouyu Technology has beaten all the major manufacturers by launching its foldable smartphone. But, it seems that it was an attempt to be the first in the race and not focusing on the product.

    This company might have won the race for launching foldable smartphone

    Dubbed as the FlexPai, according to ITHome, comes with a 7.8-inch screen and measures 7.6mm in thickness. The company said that the smartphone comes with a 16 + 20MP telephoto lens, and can be charged up to 80 percent within 60 minutes.

    Rouyu Technology also known as Royole is basically a display company specializing in flexible displays. The company's last product has a "foldable 3D mobile theater," a curved car dashboard, and several flexible sensors.

    Known leaker Ice Universe tweeted that the FlexPai will likely be powered by Snapdragon 8150 also known as Snapdragon 855. The chipset is yet to see the light of day, and the smartphone is tipped to go on sale very soon, which makes it hard to believe. The tipster also acknowledges that this is just a prototype in order to be the first in the market.

    In a promotional video, you can see a tablet which can be folded into a smaller tablet. Yes, it's basically a tablet and not a smartphone. But this dissolves the whole idea of a foldable smartphone, as it is meant to fit in your pockets when folded.

    As for uses, it seems like the device can be used as a dual-screen when folded, with each side displaying different content. According to the report, the FlexPai will go on sale for a limited time at a price of 8,999 yuan (~$1291) for the 6GB/128GB model. The device will also be available in an 8GB/256GB option for 9,998 yuan (~$1434), and in an 8GB/512GB variant for 12,999 yuan (~$1864).

    Recently, DJ Koh, president, and CEO of Samsung's mobile division has given some information about the device at the launch of Galaxy A9 in Kuala Lumpur. He suggested that the foldable smartphone will double as a tablet.

    Previous reports have hinted that the smartphone will have a book-like form factor with a vertically foldable display. The in-folding design will hide the display completely when folded. However, there will be an external display while still in folded position. The smartphone is said to sport a 7.3-inch primary OLED display and a 4.6-inch external OLED display.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 1, 2018, 11:40 [IST]
