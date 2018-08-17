Samsung Galaxy F: The next-big foldable innovation from Samsung?

Samsung recently launched the Samsung Galaxy Note9 in New York, which does look similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note9. And now, according to a report, the Korean tech giant is working on the next flagship smartphone aka the Samsung Galaxy F (or the Samsung Galaxy S10).

According to a report from nieuwemobiel, the company is working on a new smartphone with a foldable display design and considering these renders, the Samsung Galaxy F could be the most innovative smartphone that one can expect in 2019.

These are the third party renders. So, take these leaks and renders with a pinch of salt, as these are the third party renders.

Samsung Galaxy F speculated features

The third-party renders of the Samsung Galaxy F do look super futuristic and we have not seen any smartphone similar to the Galaxy F what so ever. The bend or foldable design of the Galaxy F does look similar to the Microsoft Surface Book 2 with a semi foldable design.

These renders also confirm that the Galaxy F has a similar screen design as of the Samsung Galaxy Note9 with no notch design. In reality, the company might reduce the bezels to offer a truly a bezel/notch less solution.

The smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and a dual camera setup similar to the one seen on the Galaxy Note9, which means that the Samsung Galaxy F might not feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

It is too early to comment on the expected specifications of the upcoming flagship smartphone from Samsung. However, considering the Galaxy F as a flagship smartphone, the device is expected to offer flagship level specifications and is also expected to be the costliest smartphone from the brand, which could easily cost more than $1500 for the base variant itself.

If everything goes right, then the company should launch the Samsung Galaxy F in early 2019 (January) which is expected to replace the Samsung Galaxy S series of smartphones and the device is also expected to come equipped with 5G capabilities. Do note that, even Huawei is working on a new foldable smartphone to compete with the Samsung Galaxy F, the upcoming foldable flagship smartphone.