Samsung Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 unveiled with Infinity-U display News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Samsung Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 are now official.

Last week, Samsung unveiled its flagship Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy 10e smartphones at the Unpacked event. In less than a week's time, the company has unveiled the highly rumored Galaxy A series phones - Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. Samsung is yet to reveal the pricing of these smartphones and we can expect the same to be announced in the coming days.

Samsung Galaxy A30 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A30 bestows a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The device features 3G Glasstic back, which is similar to polymer plastic with a laminated finish giving it a glass-like look and feel. For hardware, it uses an octa-core SoC with dual-core and hexa-core processors clocked at 1.8GHz and 1.6GHz respectively. This processor is teamed up with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 512GB additional storage space.

For imaging, there is a dual camera module at its rear with a 16MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP secondary ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone gets the power from a 4000mAh battery with fast charging support. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Samsung Pay, Bixby Reminder and Bixby Home features as well. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy A50 specifications

On the other hand, the Galaxy A50 is similar to the Galaxy A30 in some aspects such as battery and display. This smarphone comes with an octa-core processor using two quad-core chipsets clocked at 2.3GHz and 1.7GHz. It also comes in two storage variants - 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space along with expandable storage space up to 512GB using a microSD card.

On the optics front, this Samsung smartphone comes with a 25MP selfie camera and a triple camera module at its rear. This triple camera module comprises a 25MP primary sensor, a secondary 8MP with an ultra-wide angle lens and a third 5MP depth sensor. The OS and other software features are identical to those of the Galaxy A30.