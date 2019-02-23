Samsung Galaxy A50 spotted on Samsung India website with a triple camera setup News oi-Vivek Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy A series of smartphones in the next few weeks

Samsung is all set to launch the Samsung Galaxy M30 in India on the 27th of February, which is expected to compete against the likes of the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Similarly, the company has started to tease the launch of the Galaxy A series of smartphones in India.

The "Notify Me" page on the Samsung India website has gone live, which showcase the actual Samsung Galaxy A smartphones. In the first phase, the company is most likely to launch the Samsung Galaxy A10, Samsung Galaxy A30, and Samsung Galaxy A50.

Are you ready to meet the coolest new action phones? Stay tuned for the all-new #GalaxyA series. #ReadyAction

To know more visit: https://t.co/KQ62ae5YfC pic.twitter.com/8VzOiW2iSA — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) February 22, 2019

Samsung Galaxy A10

According to the leaked image, the Samsung Galaxy A10 will feature a big display with an infinity U notch with a single primary camera. The smartphone is most likely to feature a plastic unibody design, similar to the Samsung Galaxy M10. The Galaxy A10 will be the most affordable Galaxy A series of smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A30

The Samsung Galaxy A30 has, again has an infinity U display (most likely to be an AMOLED display) with FHD+ resolution. The smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is most likely to come with an ultra wide-angle shooter and a standard sensor. The Galaxy A30 is expected to cost around Rs 20,000.

Samsung Galaxy A50

The Samsung Galaxy A50 will be the most advanced smartphone of the lot with a premium all-glass design. Just like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M30, the Samsung Galaxy A50 will have a triple camera setup with a standard sensor, a super wide angle lens, and a depth sensor.

Just like the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+, the Samsung Galaxy A50 will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, making it the first A-series smartphone to offer a premium fingerprint scanning technology. The Galaxy A50 is expected to be the most expensive Galaxy A series smartphone.