    Samsung Galaxy S10 launch live updates: Price, specs and features

    Samsung has a lot in store for its consumers at the Unpacked 2019.

    By
    |

    Samsung will be taking the wraps off its much-awaited smartphone the Galaxy S10 in some time now. All rumors and half-baked reports will be put to rest when the new flagship sees the light of day at Samsung's Unpacked 2019 event. 

    The rumor mill has been churning out new leaks about the upcoming phones for quite some time now. Apart from the Galaxy S series of smartphones, the company is also expected to launch its first foldable smartphone which is said to come under the Galaxy F moniker.

     

    Samsung is also said to unveil a new smartwatch alongside a new pair of fitness trackers and new wireless earphones that will go in competition with Apple's AirPods. So stay tuned, while we bring you the live updates from the Unpacked 2019.

    February 21, 2019 | 00:59:45

    CEO DJ Koh announces the Galaxy S10.
     
    February 21, 2019 | 00:56:04

    Samsung has sold over 2 billion Galaxy phones to date.
     
    February 21, 2019 | 00:50:03

    He will be showcasing the Galaxy S10 series.
     
    February 21, 2019 | 00:48:53

    CEO DJ Koh takes the stage to talk about the Galaxy S series.
     
    February 21, 2019 | 00:46:01

    The Galaxy Fold is priced 80 and is 5G-ready.
     
    February 21, 2019 | 00:43:17

    This is asimilar setup seen on recent Samsung smartphones.
     
    February 21, 2019 | 00:42:03

    The foldable device also has six cameras, three on the back, three on the front.
     
    February 21, 2019 | 00:41:05

    It is juiced by a 4380mAh battery divided into two parts placed on both sides.
     
    February 21, 2019 | 00:40:28

    The smartphone is powered by a 7nm chipset backed by 12GB of RAM, 512GB inbuilt storage.
     
    February 21, 2019 | 00:39:22

    It offers app continuity which is optimized with Google.
     
    February 21, 2019 | 00:38:15

    The foldable smartphone also offers three app multitasking.
     
    February 21, 2019 | 00:37:04

    The Galaxy Fold will be available in four colors.
     
    February 21, 2019 | 00:35:59

    The device can transform into a 7.3-inch tablet.
     
    February 21, 2019 | 00:35:12

    Samsung shows off the Galaxy Fold, the company's first foldable smartphone
     
    February 21, 2019 | 00:33:11

    The Samsung Unpacked 2019 event has kicked off in San Francisco.

