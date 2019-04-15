Redmi 855 flagship smartphone to feature 3.5mm audio jack and pop-up selfie camera News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi 855 flagship features teased by company.

Earlier this year, Lu Weibing, the Redmi General Manager confirmed that the brand will launch a flagship smartphone with the Snapdragon 855 SoC. It is believed to be the most affordable smartphone to use this powerful chipset. Also, there were claims that it could be launched in the global markets as Poco F2. Recently, we have been coming across a lot of speculations regarding this smartphone though it is not expected to be launched anytime soon.

A few days back, a leaked hands-on video showed the alleged Redmi flagship smartphone from all angles. However, it wasn't very clear and it remained unknown if the device will flaunt a 3.5mm headphone jack. Now, there appears to be clarity regarding the same.

New Redmi 855 flagship teaser

A fresh Weibo post shared by the Redmi GM via GizmoChina confirms that the Redmi 855 flagship smartphone will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. A Redmi fan asked the executive if the upcoming smartphone employing the Snapdragon 855 SoC will retain a headphone jack. To this, he replied by revealing the presence of the feature.

The image has been deleted now but it shows a yet-to-be-announced Redmi smartphone placed on a table. The image clearly shows the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top. Also, it shows the presence of a pop-up selfie camera. This makes us believe that it will have a notchless display.

The company has been teasing this smartphone heavily since the past few days making us believe that it could be launched sometime soon. But it was confirmed that this device will not be launched anytime soon. While there are contrary claims, it is believed to deliver superior performance at an affordable price point.

What to expect?

The recent image leaked by the company shows that the device will have a notchless display (a pop-up selfie camera is seen). But the device in the leaked video showed the presence of triple rear cameras, a punch-hole display and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. This makes us come to a conclusion that there could be two devices in the making. Only an official announcement from the company will bring more clarity.