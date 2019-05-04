ENGLISH

    Realme X appears in YouTube video ahead of launch

    Realme X is likely to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, hints this video.

    Of late, we have been coming across several details regarding the upcoming Realme smartphone. This device is likely to be announced soon in China. While we are days ahead of its unveiling, it has been spotted in a YouTube video giving us a glance at its rear design.

    Realme X appears in YouTube video ahead of launch

     

    The video is a review of Chuwi's Aerobook uploaded on the YouTube channel Ben's Gadget Reviews via Slashleaks. The video shows scenes of a phone with a blue-black gradient rear panel placed toward the left of the notebook.

    Realme X leaks in video

    On zooming in, it can be seen that it is a Realme smartphone as the branding is clear. Also, the device lacks a physical fingerprint sensor hinting that it might feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The camera design also is quite different and we haven't seen such an arrangement in any of the previous launches from the brand. This hints that the device seen in the video could be that of the Realme X.

    Realme X appears in YouTube video ahead of launch

    Well, talking about the camera, the Realme X appears to have triple cameras at its rear. On closely observing it, you can make out that these are dual cameras along with an LED flash module stacked vertically in the same housing.

    Realme X rumored specifications

    The Realme X was initially spotted on a leaked TENAA listing revealing the key specifications. Going by the same, the device will arrive with a 6.5-inch display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The certification database further notes that there will be a 3680mAh battery operating under its hood. Also, it is believed to support VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. For the first time, this upcoming Realme flagship smartphone will make use of a Snapdragon 855 SoC and arrive with a pop-up selfie camera, claim existing speculations.

     

    Earlier this week, we came across a report suggesting that the device has cleared the BIS certification hinting that its India launch is imminent. Later, the Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed in an interview that the smartphone will be launched in India though there is no clarity regarding when it will happen.

    Read More About: realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, May 4, 2019, 15:31 [IST]
