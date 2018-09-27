Xiaomi Mi Band 3 officially launched in India for Rs 1,999: Available on Amazon from 28th Sept

Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 in India on the 27th of September in Bengaluru. This is the forth fitness band from Xiaomi to launch in India, and the Mi Band 3 is the successor to the Xiaomi Mi Band 2 and the Xiaomi Mi Band 2 HRX Edition.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 will be available exclusively on Amazon and Mi.com from 28th of October for Rs 1999. Compared to the Xiaomi Mi Band 2, the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 comes with a more prominent display with touchscreen, additional functionalities with improved water and dust resistance. The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 will be available in Black, Blue, and Red colors with interchangeable straps.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 comes with a 1.98 cm or 0.78-inch monochrome OLED display protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass on the top with one-touch navigation button along with touch capability.

The OLED screen on the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 can display time, call notification, battery percentage, messages and weather information. The band can also showcase third party information like notifications from Whatsapp, Facebook etc.

The Mi Band 3 is water and dust resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM), so the Mi Band 3 can be used while taking a shower or while swimming without worrying about damaging the Mi Band 3. Just like the Mi Band 2, the Mi Band 3 can track the number of steps that you have taken and can also track different activities to give information on the calories burned etc. Similarly, the Mi Band 3 can also track your sleeping habit as well.

The Mi Band 3 has a sealed battery, which can last up to 20 days on a single charge and the Mi Band 3 can charge from 0 to 100% in less than 2 hours using the proprietary connector.