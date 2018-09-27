ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 officially launched in India for Rs 1,999: Available on Amazon from 28th Sept

Mi Band 3 can be used with both Android and iOS smartphones

By

Related Articles

    Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 in India on the 27th of September in Bengaluru. This is the forth fitness band from Xiaomi to launch in India, and the Mi Band 3 is the successor to the Xiaomi Mi Band 2 and the Xiaomi Mi Band 2 HRX Edition.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 3 officially launched in India for Rs 1,999

    The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 will be available exclusively on Amazon and Mi.com from 28th of October for Rs 1999. Compared to the Xiaomi Mi Band 2, the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 comes with a more prominent display with touchscreen, additional functionalities with improved water and dust resistance. The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 will be available in Black, Blue, and Red colors with interchangeable straps.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 3 specifications

    The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 comes with a 1.98 cm or 0.78-inch monochrome OLED display protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass on the top with one-touch navigation button along with touch capability.

    The OLED screen on the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 can display time, call notification, battery percentage, messages and weather information. The band can also showcase third party information like notifications from Whatsapp, Facebook etc.

    The Mi Band 3 is water and dust resistant up to 50 meters (5 ATM), so the Mi Band 3 can be used while taking a shower or while swimming without worrying about damaging the Mi Band 3. Just like the Mi Band 2, the Mi Band 3 can track the number of steps that you have taken and can also track different activities to give information on the calories burned etc. Similarly, the Mi Band 3 can also track your sleeping habit as well.

    The Mi Band 3 has a sealed battery, which can last up to 20 days on a single charge and the Mi Band 3 can charge from 0 to 100% in less than 2 hours using the proprietary connector.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 27, 2018, 12:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 27, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue