Xiaomi Mi Band 3 could launch soon in India: Hint from Manu Jain

Manu Jain, Xiaomi Global VP and Managing Director (Xiaomi India) has recently shared a new photo on Twitter with the Xiaomi India's new COO Murali Krishnan B. The photo introduces the new COO and also hints that the company might the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 as the successor to the Xiaomi Mi Band 2.

Manu Jain once said that he will only use the Xiaomi devices that the company will launch in India are already available when someone asked a question like "which smartphone you use as your daily driver". It is very evident in the photo shared by the Manu that the company will be launching the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 in India, probably along with a smartphone launch in the coming weeks.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is currently available in China, which was announced along with the Xiaomi Mi 8 and Xiaomi India could do the same by launching the Xiaomi Mi 8 and the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 in India. Going by the rumors, the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 could be the most expensive fit and from Xiaomi India, which is expected to be priced between Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500, whereas the Xiaomi Mi Band 2 is priced at Rs 1,799.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 comes with an all-new design with a bigger OLED display, touch support, new functionalities. This will be the perfect successor to the Xiaomi Mi Band 2, which is one of the most sold smart band in India.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 specifications

The Mi Band 3 comes with a 0.78-inch OLED display. It has a heart rate sensor, activity tracker, sleep monitor, step count tracker and more. The fitness band is water resistant, displays call and notification alerts, and offers up to 20 days of battery backup. There is a high-end variant with NFC support. However, the company might not launch the NFC variant in India.

In terms of design and aesthetic, the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 looks similar to the Xiaomi Mi Band 2 with minor improvements to offer better in-hand feel. However, compared to the Mi Band 2, the battery life on the Mi Band 3 is slightly reduced due to a bigger battery and additional capabilities.