ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 could launch soon in India: Hint from Manu Jain

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 offers touch support

By:

Related Articles

    Manu Jain, Xiaomi Global VP and Managing Director (Xiaomi India) has recently shared a new photo on Twitter with the Xiaomi India's new COO Murali Krishnan B. The photo introduces the new COO and also hints that the company might the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 as the successor to the Xiaomi Mi Band 2.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 3 could launch soon in India: Hint from Manu Jain

    Manu Jain once said that he will only use the Xiaomi devices that the company will launch in India are already available when someone asked a question like "which smartphone you use as your daily driver". It is very evident in the photo shared by the Manu that the company will be launching the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 in India, probably along with a smartphone launch in the coming weeks.

    The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is currently available in China, which was announced along with the Xiaomi Mi 8 and Xiaomi India could do the same by launching the Xiaomi Mi 8 and the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 in India. Going by the rumors, the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 could be the most expensive fit and from Xiaomi India, which is expected to be priced between Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500, whereas the Xiaomi Mi Band 2 is priced at Rs 1,799.

    The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 comes with an all-new design with a bigger OLED display, touch support, new functionalities. This will be the perfect successor to the Xiaomi Mi Band 2, which is one of the most sold smart band in India.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 3 specifications

    The Mi Band 3 comes with a 0.78-inch OLED display. It has a heart rate sensor, activity tracker, sleep monitor, step count tracker and more. The fitness band is water resistant, displays call and notification alerts, and offers up to 20 days of battery backup. There is a high-end variant with NFC support. However, the company might not launch the NFC variant in India.

    In terms of design and aesthetic, the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 looks similar to the Xiaomi Mi Band 2 with minor improvements to offer better in-hand feel. However, compared to the Mi Band 2, the battery life on the Mi Band 3 is slightly reduced due to a bigger battery and additional capabilities.

    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 16:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue