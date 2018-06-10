Xiaomi Mi 8 SE to be launched in India under Rs. 20,000; Mi Band 3 launch likely

On May 31, at the annual product launch event, Xiaomi took the wraps off its flagship smartphone - the Mi 8 along with Mi 8 SE and Mi 8 Explorer Edition. At the launch event, the company also unveiled the Mi Band 3, Mi VR Headset and MIUI 10. Following the same, the MIUI 10 was launched in India along with the Redmi Y2. Now, there are claims that the Mi 8 SE will be coming to the country next month.

According to a Beebom report citing a source from the retail network, the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE will be rebranded as Mi 8i and launched in India in July. The smartphone will arrive along with the Mi Band 3, it adds. However, there is no official word regarding the Indian availability of these phones from Xiaomi.

Alleged Xiaomi Mi 8 SE and Mi Band 3 pricing

The report further adds that the suffix 'i' is an indication that the device is coming to India. There are speculations that the official URL for the Mi 8 SE hints at the moniker Mi8i. Apart from revealing its alleged name, the report tips that the Mi 8 SE aka Mi 8i could be priced anywhere between Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 20,000. This is close to the pricing of the smartphone in China.

The Mi Band 3 is likely to be priced closely to its cost in China. Notably, the standard variant is likely to cost Rs. 1,800 and the NFC variant could be priced around Rs. 2,100.

Mi 8 SE specifications

The Mi 8 SE bestows a 5.88-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a notch on its top and is one of the first smartphones to make use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. The device comes in 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. It has a dual-camera setup with 12MP and 5MP sensors at its rear and a 20MP selfie camera at the front. The other aspects include Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI 10 and a 3120mAh battery.

Mi Band 3 specifications

The Mi Band 3 comes with a 0.78-inch OLED display. It has a heart rate sensor, activity tracker, sleep monitor, step count tracker and more. The fitness band is water resistant, displays call and notification alerts, and offers up to 20 days of battery backup. There is a high-end variant with NFC support.