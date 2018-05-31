Mi Band 3 officially unveiled at $26 with 0.78-inch colored OLED display

Xiaomi has finally launched its most awaited fitness tracker -Mi Band 3- today at an event in China. The Mi Band 3 is arriving two years after the release of Mi Band 2. The Mi Band 3 come with 0.78-inch OLED display with a resolution of 128 x 80 pixels. The fitness tracker comes in two variant one with NFC and the other one is without NFC. The Mi Band 3 variant with NFC will be available in China from September onward.

The bigger display size is aimed to provide a better user experience when it comes to viewing messaging and incoming calls. The Mi Band 3 has a heart rate sensor, water and dust resistant design, and optional NFC. The starting price of fitness tracker is 169 yuan or about $26(approx. Rs. 1,600).

The Mi Band 3 is powered by a 110mAH battery and comes with a water resistance of 5ATM. The fitness tracker is said to be waterproof up to 50 meters. The wearable comes with motion tracking and health management. Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is said to deliver 20 days of battery life as well. Mi Band 3 also offers app and call notifications, motion tracking and health management.

The Mi Band 2 was launch in back in June 2016 in China at yuan 149. The Mi Band 3 is arriving two years of that launch at yuan 169 which is not expensive at all if we will compare it with the Mi Band 2. The new fitness tracker comes with decent improvements and additions.

Compare to its predecessor the display size is big and now it also comes with NFC support, which was lagging in the Mi Band 3. Mi fans must be must happen with the launch, but it seems that India still needs to wait for the fitness tracker to arrive in India markets. We can expect that the Indian price might be somewhere between Rs 2,500-3,000. Let's see how soon we are going to get the device in our hands in India.